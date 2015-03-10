Texting while driving ban awaits Governor's signature

A texting and social media ban for drivers is a step closer to becoming law in Mississippi. The bill has passed the House and Senate and just needs the Governor's signature to make it final.Supporters say they're reasoning is simple."We think it will help us move towards making our highways safer," explained Senator Willie Simmons.Rep. Bo Eaton added, "Texting and driving costs lives. I think this will save lives in Mississippi."Not everyone was ready to give the ban a green light. Senator Chris McDaniel was one of just three no votes Monday. Senators Michael Watson and Angela Hill also voted against the bill."Simply because one happens to glance down at their radio or glance down at their knee, that creates a situation where they can be pulled over, even though they might not have been texting," described McDaniel.There's already a distracted driving law on the books. Senate Bill 389 would still allow making and receiving phone calls. Senator Angela Hill thinks that creates a gray area."Basically this texting ban has in essence, really in my opinion, banned cellular phone use in a vehicle," said Hill. "Because an officer would have to be a mind reader to know whether that person was calling, answering or texting."Hinds County Sheriff Tyrone Lewis says there's a fine line in proving folks are texting behind the wheel."I think it's challengeable when we pull a person over and say you were texting and driving. The only way we know that is if a person actually admits it or it's in plain view."The penalty would be $25 dollars through July 1,2016 and $100 after that.The Governor's communication director said in a statement,"As with all bills, he will review it closely. He does support the bill and plans to sign it."Mississippi would become the 45th state to put a full texting while driving bill on the books.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.