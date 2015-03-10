US Marshal from MS dies in fugitive shootout

A US Marshal with ties to Mississippi was shot and killed in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.He was part of a task force that was trying to capture a double murder suspect when he was gunned down.Authorities in Baton Rouge swarmed the Elm Grove Motel to capture Jamie Croom who was wanted for murdering his siblings.Considered armed and dangerous, the U.S. Marshal Task Force tried to arrest Croom, but during that attempt one of their own, Josie Wells, was shot and killed."We had a tragic incident occur here today," says U.S. Marshal Kevin Harrison in Baton Rouge. "The family needs to be alerted what took place here today as the agent was out of Mississippi."27-year-old Wells was assigned to a Marshal's office in Mississippi.Jackson State officials confirm he was an alumni and his brother is a sergeant for Jackson Police."Obviously, it's a tragedy for our police department because, like you said, Sgt. Wells is one of our own and we are here for him. We reached out to him to let him know that," says Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance.A graduate of East Central High School in Jackson County, Wells shined in the classroom. His principal says he was a tremendous student, and very well liked."I actually went to Jackson State back in the 70's with his father," Chief Vance tells us. "His father was a football player at Jackson State back in the 70's so obviously we feel this tragedy from a lot of different perspectives."U.S. Marshal Harrison says Croom, the suspect, also suffered a gun shot wound. He says Croom is out of surgery, but the prognosis is not yet clear.Right now, the entire law enforcement community is rallying behind the family of Wells as he died doing something he loved."His brother died heroically doing what the citizens of this county pay him to do and that's to be a protector," says Chief Vance.

Harrison says, "I will never know how we find “kids” like this who are so ready to serve their country knowing one day this might happen. God Bless DUSM Josie Wells."



