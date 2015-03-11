Lawmakers discuss election year's impact on legislative session

Your opinions weigh on the minds of lawmakers in an election year. Senator Kenny Wayne Jones admits re-election is the elephant in the room at the State Capitol.

"Everybody's fighting for their job," said Wayne. "So you're going to put your best foot forward. And when you put your best foot forward, then you start acting like you should've been acting anyway."

There mixed reactions when lawmakers were asked whether it was business as usual while jobs are on the line. Both Republicans and Democrats in the House see folks walking on eggshells for debates and votes.

"We ought to just extend the budget in the third year and not even come back in an election year cause you would get a lot better run of things without the legislature in session during an election year," said Rep. Steve Holland.

Rep. Andy Gipson says he sees a different dynamic.

"Part of the reason tensions get heightened is people feel threatened," described Gipson. "People in some districts who've made votes over the last four years that may not reflect the wishes of their people."

On the other side of the building, Senators think they've been more productive knowing you could be watching.

"In an election year we really start to give our constituents what they deserve all the time," said Sen. Kenny Wayne Jones. "We start to give them good government."

Republican Senator Terry Burton said he's seen years where the upcoming election has a stronger impact. But he said that's not the case this year.

"We've had really good contemplative debate on the floor about the issues, rather than the politics," Burton noted.

Legislative control is also at stake. Republicans want to keep it. Democrats are trying to figure out how to regain it.

