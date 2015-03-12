Deputy US Marshal's wife talks about loss of her husband

We are learning more about the deputy US Marshal, Josie Wells, killed in a shootout in Baton Rouge, Louisiana Tuesday.His wife, Channing Wells tells WLBT they were expecting their first child, a baby boy."Josie loved God he was a Christian, we prayed every single day,” said Channing Wells, his wife. "He was a very humble guy, if you know him even if you talked to him for five minutes you would have fell in love with him."Wells said the two were excited about their baby.In a phone interview with Reporter Annette Peagler, she said the last thing she told her husband was that she had an appointment with the doctor, but not until next week to learn the gender.

After his death she said she needed peace and had to know.



"I needed something that would allow me to plant my feet on the ground where I can focus on something because it just felt like my whole world was coming down so the fact that I know now that I'm carrying his son that's what he always wanted, he always wanted a Junior," she said.



Wednesday, people lined a procession route from Baton Rouge to the Mississippi Gulf Coast today to pay respect and honor Josie Wells.

His wife says the support shown today mirrors how many lives he touched in the short time he was here.



Josie Wells, 27, was shot and killed Tuesday in a shootout with Jamie Croom, wanted for killing two siblings. Although the job was dangerous, his wife says she always encouraged him to join the U.S. Marshals Service.



"He's very ambitious and that was very attractive to me I was very attracted to someone who wanted to push themselves who didn't settle for less he wanted to be just as good as I wanted to be in my career"



Wells said her husband always worked hard.



The two met while she was working at Popeye's back in high school.

She said Wells got a job and quit after his first paycheck just so he can get her number.

They have been inseparable ever since.



Colleagues of Wells say the young deputy dedicated his life to protecting others and shined during his internships and later in his career.



“Deputy Wells was an outstanding employee to supervise,” said Supervising Deputy US Marshal James McIntosh. “He was an up and coming rising star in the Marshal service, very confident, very poise young man who knew exactly what he wanted to accomplish in this agency.”



His wife says his memory will live on forever.



“He loved his family, his parents, siblings, me, he was a lovable person,” she said. “It's my faith in God that's helping me cope.”



Funeral arrangements for Wells have not been finalized.



