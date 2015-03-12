Cancer treatment costs could change for patients in Mississippi

Cancer drugs aren't cheap. But they can save or extend a patient's life. There's a big difference in costs for chemotherapy.



While it may seem more convenient to take it in pill form at home, that can costs patients thousands of dollars.



Jennifer Burrell Richards was diagnosed with a form of cancer called multiple myeloma in 2013. She's been in remission for nearly two years. But that requires "maintenance chemo".



"There's no choice for me," said Richards. "I don't have an IV form to take of the medication that my doctor says is the best chance for me to stay in remission."



Folks taking IV chemo pay their usual doctor visit co-pay. It's more expensive to take it at home because you're left with a pharmacy co-pay.



"If I had the choice to sit there for three hours and take the IV for $35, I would choose that," noted Richards.



A month's worth of oral chemo costs her $1,300 dollars. That's with insurance.



"Who has $1,300 every month to pay for one medication?" asked Richards. "That's just one medication."



It's a high price for health Richards has decided isn't optional.



"Of course I want to take that medication," said Richards. "Because I'm a mom. I have a child. I'm just like everybody else."



The bill up for consideration at the Capitol would require the same co-pay be applied for both oral and IV cancer drugs.



"It's not fun whether it's in a pill or IV bag," Richards admitted. "It's still chemo. It's pretty rough."



Richards is currently taking a break from the chemo due to side effects. She will likely be on some form of cancer treatment for the rest of her life.



Details of the legislation are still being ironed out at the State Capitol. 35 states have enacted similar chemotherapy access laws.



Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.



