Mississippi's emergency broadband network on hold

Every second counts in an emergency. Mississippi had a system ready that could've changed the way you get help.



The state wanted to create a broadband service for first responders to share information. They got a federal grant to do that in 2010. It was suspended in 2012.



"We're actually in the process of wasting $50 million of taxpayer dollars by not allowing us to complete this project," said Mississippi Wireless Communication Commission Executive Officer Vicki Helfrich.



Dr. Damon Darsey is the Medical Director of the Mississippi Center for Emergency Services. He said broadband would've completed the emergency referral center known as MED-COM.



"We were going to do what is TeleEMS if you will," Darsey described. "Tele-ambulance. From there, the solutions are almost limitless."



A doctor could've seen you faster. Diagnosed you sooner.



"Every second matters but every patient matters, right? So instead of designing a system where patients move based on population, we were changing to say this is based on the patient's condition," Darsey explained.



They currently use a statewide radio system. The state's Wireless Communication Commission used the grant money to add equipment to existing towers. The system was weeks away from going live when the grant was suspended.



"They need to do the right thing, allow us to finalize our network and give us the means in which to operate our network," said Helfrich.



The feds are now saying the state needs to tear down the broadband equipment. State officials say that would cost even more.



"It's frustrating to go home at night and realize the patient you could have helped," added Dr. Dorsey.



The federal government has said they are trying to avoid investments that might have to be replaced if they are incompatible with the ultimate nationwide network.



