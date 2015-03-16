Memorial service for Deputy US Marshal Josie Wells held in Jackson

Sunday, hundreds of people paid respects to Deputy U.S. Marshal, Josie Wells, who died last week in the line of duty.

Wells, 27, died last Tuesday in Baton Rouge. He was part of a U.S. Marshal Task force trying to arrest double murder suspect, Jamie Croom.

Sunday, several law enforcement agencies including, JPD, Hinds County Sheriff's Department, MHP and the U.S. Marshal Service, escorted his body to Black's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson for a memorial service.

"And we're just proud quite frankly to be able to participate, such a great tragedy," said Chief Lee Vance with the Jackson Police Department.

"I'm just grateful for all of this. I think he deserves it, he deserves all of this because of the person that he was," said Channing Wells, the wife of Josie Wells.

The wake Sunday was for those who would not be able to attend Wells' funeral Tuesday in Wade, Mississippi.

"I'm just so blessed that God found a way for the people who could not make it down there to still pay their respects. It's hard, but I know where Josie is, I know where his heart is," said Channing Wells.

Wells says the amount of support shown for her husband today just proves how much people loved him.

"He was so laid back. He was a sweet talker, he was charming, it was just his personality. You just fell in love with him instantly," Wells explained.

She is carrying their only son, who will be named Josie Wells Junior.

"That child will never meet his father and I don't know what you can say that's worse than that my heart certainly goes out to his widow and his parents and the rest of his family," Chief Vance explained.

The law enforcement community escorted Wells throughout downtown Jackson Sunday.

His wife says he fulfilled God's purpose for his life.

"My husband was willing to risk his life to protect all of us and I can't do anything but be grateful. That was his call. God gave him the call to serve and protect and he did that until his final breath, so I can't complain" Wells explained.

Josie Wells' funeral will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Wade Baptist Church in Wade, Mississippi.

