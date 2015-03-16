Mississippi accepting bids for new testing vendor

There's an uncertain future for what kind of tests your kids may take next year.The state dropped its Common Core test provider, PARCC, in January. PARCC stands for the Partnership for the Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers.Monday at 3:30 pm was the deadline for vendors to submit their proposals for third through eighth grade assessments.The controversial test may not be gone for good because PARCC can also still submit a proposal.

That has parents like Lynda Troyer frustrated.

"To me, the most important in terms of a future, is our children what they are learning?" says Troyer.



Troyer is worried about the federal dollars tied to creating PARCC tests. Both of her kids have refused to take the tests that she calls "unproven".



"Do I want my child to be subject to being a guinea pig?"



The Executive Director of the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents, Dr. Sam Bounds, says PARCC is taking valuable instruction time away from our students. He also worries that not all districts have the resources to give the tests on a computer as required.



"If you're going to assess college and career readiness standards, the ACT and SAT are the gold standards to assess that," says Bounds. "It is the best predictor."



Bounds' group has been advocating for the ACT Aspire test. But he says the company claims it was "cut out" of qualifying in Mississippi.



The Department of Education referenced a press release from last month when asked for comment. In it, Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright says the board is committed to open and transparent process.



Still, mom Lynda Troyer wants to see a proven method measuring her kids success.



"There's just lots of moving parts out there that it's hard for parents to understand unless you've got a child in that grade," she says."How's it affecting me now?"



The Department of Education says there will be independent evaluation team from outside the department that will review each proposal.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.