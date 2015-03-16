Local basketball community reacts to Callaway's decision

Disappointing news for one of the state's newly crowned basketball champs. Callaway High School will not play in next month's Dick's Sporting Goods High School Nationals.Callaway became the 1st team in over 40 years to win 4 straight boys state titles.The Chargers received an invite to the Nationals, a made for TV event played at Madison Square Garden.Coach David Sanders created a online petition to allow Callaway and the Olive Branch girls team to play in the Nationals.The petition went viral, gaining nearly 2,000 signatures in less than a week.Mississippi High School Activities Association rules state that teams cannot play in postseason events after the season is over.Citing pressure from the association, Callaway decided on Monday to withdraw their Nationals invite.Many local parents, coaches and players are upset that Callaway isn't getting the chance to shine on a national stage. They say that the rule needs to be thrown out."When Coach Brent came it was a whole other level," says Jonathan Jenkins who played for Callaway in 2009. "He put us on the college level and he really showed us how to compete, win and work hard for anything you want in life."

"It's almost like they started up a dynasty and for Callaway to come that far and then tell them they can't play for a national championship, that's wrong," says Jenkins.

The news of the team not going to New York City, doesn't sit well with the local basketball community either.

Seamel Mims, who coaches the Young Stars Mentoring Program, says, "I mean it's a kids dream to make it to the NBA and just the idea and thought of being able to play in Madison Square Garden, that right there itself will give them just bragging rights."



"I think it's really a shame because they have Malik Newman and they are really good and they probably would have won they earned the respect of their hometown and home state," says Evan Simmons, a young local basketball player.

We did reach out to Coach Sanders and he declined comment, but says he will voice his opinion on the matter sometime on Tuesday.

