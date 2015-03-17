Legislature passes K-12 funding, critics not silenced

More money is in the cards for our schools, but not everyone is pleased with the numbers.

MAEP stands for the Mississippi Adequate Education Program. The Governor will now consider a proposal that gives it more money.

The Senate passed a bill to add nearly $110 million to public education - a budget decision that's usually left to the last minute.

"It passed earlier in the session one time since I've been here for 24 years," says Senator Terry Burton. "It makes sure the public knows that education is first and foremost the priority. We funded it first."

The Better Schools, Better Jobs group doesn't care about the timing. The bill still short changes the funding formula by more than 200 million dollars.

"It's clear that this legislature will never, never fully fund K-12 education and that's why we've got to pass initiative 42," says Patsy Brumfield with Better Schools, Better Jobs.

Initiative 42 is the constitutional amendment that you'll see on November's ballot. It would force the legislature to follow the law and fully fund MAEP.

Senate Republicans claim they are working towards that.

"The fact of the matter is this budget allows for more spending for public education than's every been spent in the history of our state," says Lt. Governor Tate Reeves.

Not all citizens are buying the good news and say it's not enough.

"The legislature apparently has no plan to get us off the bottom and I think voters are going to care about that in November," says Brumfield.

An amendment failed that would have added $25 million dollars and fully funded MAEP by 2018. The bill now goes to the Governor for final approval.

