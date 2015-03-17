MHSAA, JPS respond to Callaway ordeal

We are finally hearing from the Mississippi High School Activities Association and Jackson Public Schools about Callaway High School not participating in a national tournament.

It's been a hot topic of conversation in Jackson - Callaway not playing in next month's Dicks Sporting Goods Invitational, a national tournament that would have given the 4 time state champions some exposure.

JPS did appeal the rule that keeps teams from participating in events post season, but due to the timing of this tournament and those sanctions, they felt it was best to withdraw.

"It's not fair," says parent Gregory Roberts. "I mean let the kids go and have fun. Playing more teams in a big city like that, it will be nice for them."

That's how a number of parents and the general public feel, but the executive director of the Mississippi High School Activities Association says the rule is nothing new.

"We feel strongly about the validity of the rule," says MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton. "We know there are reasons for the rule. All of our rules have a purpose. This purpose is mostly from a sanctioning standpoint is to protect our schools, protect our young people in these tournaments particularly going out of state."

In the past, exceptions have been made by the executive board, but not for out of state competitions.

"I know in the past we've had a grand slam tournament where a number of our member schools participated but as far as I know was not on a national level," says Hinton.

Jackson Public Schools and Callaway administration did attend an appeal hearing last Saturday.

The district gave us this response:

After the hearing appeal, JPS has since learned that the tournament will not be sanctioned by the National Federation of High Schools Association. After discussing findings with Callaway's administration, the District decided it would be in the best interest to withdraw its appeal.

The district says if the team would have gone, it would of have been on their own, which causes liability issues.

