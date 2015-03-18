Feeling better faster fuels urgent care popularity

Most folks are looking for a quick fix and convenience.That's especially true when we are sick.

Flu season has kept doctors busy. An in-and-out diagnosis is what many folks want in our busy world.

"Sometimes you can't get an appointment when you need it," says Judy Stegall.

Stegall likes the flexibility of urgent care offices when her doctor is unavailable.

"And also you can just leave work for a short period maybe without having to take a whole day off."

Dr. Michael Dew works for MEA Medical Clinics. He sees a wide range of issues.

"Colds and sniffles, flu, cuts and scrapes and whatever else you can imagine," Dew says.

Many clinics have doctors that are always stationed at the same location. In some cases, it's not a doctor at all but a nurse practitioner. The urgent care model isn't always designed to be for primary care but in some cases, that's how folks use them.

"More often we're having folks call us their family docs," says Dew.

Nurse practitioners don't work within MEA clinics. But there is a growing number working across the state.

It's important to note that Mississippi regulates those nurses.They must follow guidelines and be part of a collaborative with a primary care doctor. Sharon Williams says she doesn't mind that plan.

"I would see a nurse practitioner because some hospitals and emergency rooms, you probably will see a nurse practitioner if the doctor is tending to something more urgent," says Williams.

Williams also likes the price point of a walk-in clinic. Studies show an urgent care visit instead of the ER, can save you cash.

Pharmacy chains like CVS have added what are called "minute clinics" inside existing locations in some states. Those, too, are catered to a fast-paced diagnosis .Mississippi doesn't currently have CVS minute clinics.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.