Powdered alcohol causing controversy before sales

You can't even buy it yet, but a new form of alcohol is already causing controversy. Powdered alcohol got federal approval earlier this month. There's a push for a "palcohol" prohibition in several states. Supporters say it's just another twist on your favorite cocktails.

Folks seem to have mixed reactions to the new booze.

"It did sound kind of weird you know powdered alcohol," says Victor Sterling. "But I think about it being accessible to people who are not going to take full responsibility consume alcohol."

"Kids get a hold of a lot of alcohol," notes Eduardo Cruz. "They will get a hold of a lot of powdered alcohol. If it's illegal they might even get a hold of it illegally which is worse."

Mississippi is joining a growing list of states opposing it. Representative Andy Gipson-R said there are concerns about minors sneaking the pouches and abusing it.

"We want to get ahead of it and stop in Mississippi before it becomes a problem," Gipson says. "Hopefully save someone's life, a child's life."

A House bill aimed at banning the powder booze died. It was revived in a Senate bill that covers other controlled substances. Creator Mark Phillips defended the product in a YouTube video.

"Palcohol is not some super concentrated version of alcohol," says Phillips. "It's simply one shot of alcohol in powder form."

Phillips originally designed Palcohol for convenience. He thought it made sense for hikers and campers not wanting to carry extra weight.

Mississippi lawmakers will try to reach common ground on the legislation in the coming days. Similar legislation is up for debate across the country.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.