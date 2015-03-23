Jones talks IHL's decision to not renew his contract

There's continued backlash against a college board decision at a state university.

The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning announced Friday that it would not renew Ole Miss Chancellor Dan Jones' contract. Jones has served in the role for six years.

The late announcement on Friday by IHL allowed supporters time to rally together online during the weekend.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dan Jones doesn't want to leave the University of Mississippi. We sat down with him in Oxford on Monday and he maintains that he doesn't want to retire or resign.

"The board has said that there's no pathway to renewal of my contract," he tells us. "I'd love to have the opportunity to continue as chancellor.”

The hashtag #IStandwithDan and a change.org petition are all aimed at getting the board to reverse its decision.

"I shouldn't be the chief cheerleader," he says. "I shouldn't be the drum major for the parade. But I believe my role should be to be open to continue discussions with the board.”

Jones had only been back on the Oxford campus for about a week and a half when the news that his contract would not be renewed came out.

He's been receiving treatment for lymphoma in Jackson since November. He says he's in good health now.

"I pressed them to meet with me and to make a decision about my future," explains Jones. "So I can't blame the board for delivering news to me while I still didn't have hair."

The IHL has cited financial issues with the University of Mississippi Medical Center as a reason for not renewing Jones' contract.

“I thought we had resolved enough of the issues for them to be comfortable renewing my contract,” Jones tells us.

Jones says there were a lot of changes and investments made at UMMC. He says there were disagreements with the board about the adequacy of the progress being made.

He admits that it makes it an even tougher pill to swallow as a former Vice Chancellor of the center.

"It was a disappointment to me that the value of my experience and judgment wasn't always appreciated, maybe like I appreciated it," he says.

Students are organizing a protest of the College Board's decision that will be held at noon on Wednesday outside the Lyceum on the Ole Miss campus.

