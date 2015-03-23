Unanswered questions: What happened to Otis Byrd?

The FBI continues its investigation into the death of Otis Byrd. Authorities found Byrd's body hanging from a tree in Port Gibson.There are still so many unanswered questions surrounding Byrd's death. Did someone take his life or did he commit suicide?Friends of Byrd says he had no reason to take his life and we checked into his background to find out more about him.Claiborne County Sheriff Marvin Lucas says FBI agents are interviewing people all over town who may have known him.Sheriff Lucas says Byrd had no kids, was not married and was unemployed.He was last seen on March 2nd at a Vicksburg casino. Sheriff Lucas says he was dropped off at his house that night around 10:30.On March 8th, Byrd's brother filed a missing person report with the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.Last Thursday, his body was discovered."He was very adamant, very adamant that he would never take his own life," says Elmo Cooper, one of Byrd's friends.Byrd graduated from Port Gibson High School.





He spent 26 years in jail for killing a woman during a robbery. He was paroled in 2006.



"A lot of people don't realize, the murder he committed back in 1980, he was trying to get money to pay a probation officer," says Coopers. "He made a real bad mistake."



Sheriff Lucas says his autopsy results should be back sometime this week, or at the latest next week.



He says once they get the report back, the FBI, MBI and the Claiborne County Sheriff's Department will hold a news conference.





One of Byrd's classmates, Darrell Noble says, "We just pray that the FBI do their investigation and find out what happened to our classmate and bring some closure to this terrible thing that happened in Port Gibson."



Sheriff Lucas says more than 30 people have already been questioned in this case.

If you have been associated with Byrd or knew him and have not been interviewed, please call the FBI at 601-948-5000.

