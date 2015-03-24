UMMC works to clear name and alumni continue stand for Dan Jones

The University of Mississippi Medical Center accounts for 40 percent of the Institutions of Higher Learning's budget.

The way it does business has been cited as a problem. But supporters still question if it's worthy of firing Jones.

"Helluva guy," says former UMMC Vice Chancellor Dr. James Keeton. "I'm not happy."

Dr. Keeton has worked with Dr. Dan Jones since 2003.

"He's a helluva physician and great integrity and cares about this place and he cares about Ole Miss," Keeton says about Jones as he fought back tears.

Keeton wants to clarify UMMC's position.

"We are not losing money," he says. "I want to definitely address that today because it is implied in some of the statements that came out that we are in trouble financially."

Keeton does admit they were sloppy in keeping up with contracts using a paper system.

"Never was there ever any malfeasance, any loss of money any fraud or self gain by anybody," he says.

To make sure of that, the University has since implemented new software for contract and money management.

"Could we do better? Yes. Did we do wrong? Was there any loss of money? Was there any fraud or stealing or malfeasance? No," says Keeton.

As UMMC works to clear it's name, university alumnus are continuing support of the chancellor.

"It's what we should do," says Eddie Maloney. "We should stand with Dan."

Maloney is the president-elect of the Ole Miss Alumni Association. He's still trying to understand what happened.

"I don't know if Ole Miss had ever been in a better position than it was till Friday," he says. "And all of that came tumbling down, in our minds, by the decision."

The stand with Dan isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Ole Miss students plan on protesting outside of the Lyceum at noon Wednesday. We'll have a reporter there and will bring you the latest as the fight continues.

