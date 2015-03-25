Thousands rally in support of Ole Miss Chancellor Dan Jones

Dan Jones said Monday that the board has given a finality to the issue. He was told there's no pathway to contract renewal. Source: Courtney Ann Jackson

The circle in front of the University's Lyceum was filled. University police estimate more than 2,500 people were in attendance. Source: Courtney Ann Jackson

Students don't feel like their opinions were considered before the decision not to renew Jones' contract was made. Source: Courtney Ann Jackson

Ole Miss Chancellor Dan Jones has had a groundswell of support following last Friday's announcement that his contract would not be renewed. Source: Courtney Ann Jackson

Ole Miss Chancellor Dan Jones has had a groundswell of support following last Friday's announcement that his contract would not be renewed.





Students are hoping their voices combined will be louder than that of the few members on the college board.

Thousands chanted phrases like, "Dr. Dan, he's our man. We won't let this decision stand."

Students organized the event but faculty and community members joined in.

"We're an Ole Miss family," says Junior Ann-Marie Herod. "And you know family doesn't turn its back on people. So, this is just a testament to, hey, we're not turning our back on anybody, not our chancellor. They may try to push us but we're going to be here for him."

Students don't feel like their opinions were considered before the decision not to renew Jones' contract was made.

"I invite you to open your hearts and see the impact this man has had on this university," says student organizer Ryan Felder as he discussed the college board decision. "An impact that you've robbed future students of by taking Chancellor Jones from us."

The circle in front of the University's Lyceum was filled. University police estimate more than 2,500 people were in attendance.

A crowd that one University policeman says was largest he's seen for a non-athletic event in decades.

Students want Dr. Dan Jones' record of achievement to be considered.

"I think he has done wonders for this university, especially in the national spotlight," says student Elizabeth Romary. "I think that he deserves four more years here."

Dan Jones said Monday that the board has given a finality to the issue. He was told there's no pathway to contract renewal.

Still, he would like to keep his position if given the opportunity. And he has thousands rooting for that to happen.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved