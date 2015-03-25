MDOC cracks down on contraband in state prisons

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is cracking down on contraband coming into the state's prisons.

It just completed a fifth shakedown at four prisons across the state.

And you may be shocked at some of the things they confiscated.

"We found cell phones, contraband, shanks. We have found to date somewhere a little bit south of 200 different shanks in all institutions," says MDOC Commissioner Marshall Fisher.

Fisher says he wants better conditions for his staff who put their lives on the line daily.

"Our average cost per inmate, per day in the state is about $43 dollars a day, so if you figure that up it's somewhere south of $16,000 a year so after taxes somebody that gets $22,000 a year is making about what it cost us to keep one inmate in jail per year."

He's calling on the legislature for its support financially, so he can build a full staff for those shakedowns.

Some lawmakers agree that the current conditions in our state prisons reflect the lack of correctional officers.

"We have been talking about it for a long time and I've been talking to some of the prison guards," says State Representative Credell Calhoun. "Some of them live in my district and they badly in need of a raise and hopefully we can come out with something out of conference."

Fisher says the turnover rate has also increased.

"Our turnover rate for corrections officers last year was 51 percent. So we get them trained, they get inside and we lose them."

But he's hopeful that will soon change.

If not, Fisher says the result can be detrimental.

"If that trend continues, I'm concerned that we are in for a major security threat.We have the potential for a major security threat."

Fisher says his department will continue unannounced shakedowns. If someone is caught bringing in contraband, he or she can face an additional 3 to 15 years in prison or a $25 thousand fine.

