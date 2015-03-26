College board's power under the microscope

The decision not to renew Ole Miss Chancellor Dan Jones' contract stands for now. It's a move that's sparked a statewide discussion. Jones has said his role moving forward is to keep the lines of communication with the board open.

Regardless of what happens with his contract, the college board's function is under a microscope.

"It's an outdated, antiquated system," says Senator Gray Tollison. 'We need to bring it into the 21st century."

Tollison is trying to start the conversation about changing the college board's power. He filed a pair of resolutions that would do that.

"Essentially it would maintain our existing college board but give the local schools their own board of trustees who would primarily be responsible for the day to day decisions and hiring and firing," explains Tollison.

Tollison admitted it's unlikely the legislature will have time to take up the issue this year. But he hopes it can be studied and prompt changes for next year.

It's a conversation Dr. Dan Jones saw forming almost immediately after his contract wasn't renewed.

"It's a very complex governance structure," Jones says about the Institutions of Higher Learning. "I think very few of our constituencies pay much attention to that as long as things are going well."

Jones thinks there's a lesson to be learned with the heightened awareness.

"All of us should stay engaged and pay attention," he says.

Students are now realizing that may be necessary for change.

"So without complexities or pride, I ask that you please reconsider your decision," says student Ryan Felder during Wednesday's protest. "I ask that you please consider what is best for the state of Mississippi and her flagship University."

The IHL does not have any meetings scheduled at this time. They are required to provide public notice if that changes.

