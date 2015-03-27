No deal reached for Chancellor Dan Jones' contract

It's been a week now since the college board announced its decision not to renew Ole Miss Chancellor Dr. Dan Jones contract. Since then, there has been public backlash against the board and a rally in support of Jones.

The board called an emergency meeting for Friday afternoon.

But no change was made to Dan Jones contract status.

No sooner than college board was called to order--

"Request a meeting to close the motion to determine the need for an executive session," said board president Aubrey Patterson.

Everyone was asked to leave the room for the executive session that lasted nearly two hours. When called back in, Commissioner Dr. Jim Borsig remained tight-lipped about what was discussed behind those closed doors.

"As long as the discussions are ongoing, there's not going to be any discussions with the media," Borsig explained. "And those discussions may take us a little bit of time. I understand that you're doing your job and asking me to say more than I'm going to say. And you have to understand that I'm doing my job to say we're not going discuss with the press, as long as the discussions are ongoing."

Even when pressed, Borsig wouldn't go into detail. The University confirmed Friday that there were conversations with Dr. Jones and the IHL and they are ongoing.

But alums like Dan Davis were hoping for more solid answers.

"I expected to see a resolution," says Davis. "I think that anyone knows anything would expect to see a resolution. Considering what you've seen out there not only in the state media but in the national media."

Davis says the frustration is spreading outside the magnolia state borders.

"I don't understand because these are people that I thought were intelligent," he says.

The Associated Press has reported that Jones was offered a two year contract deal. But again, no deal is final.

Students in support of Chancellor Jones are planning a rally for 2 p.m. Sunday on the sidewalk outside the IHL headquarters, 3825 Ridgewood Road, in Jackson.

A media alert stated students will be joined by UMMC medical students, alumni and others. In the case of inclement weather, it will be moved to the UMMC Student Union.

