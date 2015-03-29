Ole Miss students and alumni rally for Chancellor Jones

Sunday afternoon, dozens of Ole Miss students and alumni rallied in front of the Institutions of Higher Learning Building in support of Chancellor Dr. Dan Jones.

There's still no deal or change in his contract status.

Earlier Sunday supporters of Chancellor Dan Jones rallied outside the IHL headquarters, holding up signs expressing their disappointment of his current contract status.

Thousands of people are showing support for Ole Miss Chancellor Dr. Dan Jones.

A little over a week ago the Institutions of Higher Learning board announced it would not renew his contract.

The board said its decision was due to poor financial management of UMMC.

The associated press reported the board offered Jones a two year extension if he apologized.

But students are alumni are standing behind the chancellor, whose contract is set to expire this fall.

It's a very special time for Ole Miss. They're doing extremely well in all areas and I think that Dan Jones needs to stay on as our CEO of Ole Miss and the Med Center cause he's done an outstanding job," said Eddie Maloney, President Elect of the Ole Miss Alumni Association.

"If it comes down to he gets a two year extension, I'll be down here for another two years for that next rally to have another two years of Dan. So we look forward to all the communities support and we thank everyone that came out today. And we're incredibly surprised at all the support we've had," added Phillip Waller, Ole Miss Alumni.

Friday, the college board went into a closed executive session that lasted nearly two hours.

We'll be sure to notify you of any developments regarding a deal or change in Dr. Jones' contract status.

