Lawmakers battle it out on the budget

Lawmakers are battling it out on the budget. Everyone is trying to get more money for the project of their choice.

The state will likely use bonds to borrow more than $400 million this year

Money matters stretched this debate to three hours on Monday.

Part of that was about Mississippi Valley State. It's currently housing some students in modular units."If we don't work to repair both of the dormitories, you're still going to have children living in trailers for years to come," says Rep. Omeria Scott. "In 2015, that is unacceptable."It was the solution because two of the dorms can't be used until repairs can be made. The House Ways and Means Chairman admits they need to find a way to help the school but..."Frankly, there's no money in the appropriations or in the ways and means bonding bill that would give short term relief to the dorm problem and the housing problem," says Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Jeff Smith.But there IS money for a Gulfport aquarium.Scott says, "We're putting 25 million in aquariums. We're putting money into zoos. We're putting 2.5 million into walking tracks. We've got money going everywhere--all over the state of Mississippi."With two bond bills combined, nearly 25 million in state money could go towards the aquarium. Some members called it a pet project.But residents have described it as a potential tourism draw."I think it would be a wonderful family activity," says Biloxi resident, Pam Patano. "We need some more family activities in our area. The aquarium does well in New Orleans. I think it would do well here too."

