RCSD sends school bond surveys to parents

Rankin County School District is asking parents how they feel about a school bond.

Officials sent online surveys to get their input. Voters rejected the last bond brought before them.

Parents at the Northwest Rankin baseball game on Monday told WLBT that they were all for it. They say the overcrowded classes are taking a toll on students and something needs to be done.

Clay Sells has two daughters in the Rankin County School District.

He says he's pleased with their education so far, but he's worried for their future.

"When my child gets to middle school and high school that they might not get the attention that they normally would in other school districts, or other school systems because of the fact there's so much over crowding."

Which is why he's on board for another school bond vote.

The district sent these surveys to parents online to get their opinions.

"I'm 100 percent in favor of the bond issue," says parent, Jeanne Chapman. "The over crowding at Northwest Rankin High School is horrific."

There is roughly more than 19 thousand students in the district and that number could grow.

"Space and teacher, student ratio. All of that goes into the playing field of academics and how well a student performs," Chapman says. "It is just a crucial need at Northwest Rankin High School and the middle school, all the way down, it's just a growing area."

In 2011, Rankin County voters rejected a $165.5 million bond issue that would have been used to build new facilities and classrooms.

Some parents, off camera, say because their children are no longer in the district, they don't want the extra taxes.

Keni Bounds who has 4 kids in Rankin County Schools says, "They need to think about their future and they can have grandchildren they can have nieces and nephews who are affected by this so they should support it."

The surveys are just merely a starting point for the district. No word yet, if the bond issue will go to a vote.

