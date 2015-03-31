Car engulfed in flames at Tougaloo College

A viewer sent us dramatic cell phone video of a car on fire at Tougaloo College.

The witness says at around 1 p.m. he saw flames shooting out of the back window, eventually spilling over onto other cars.

He says this fire may have been intentional.

"Flames started engulfing in the air, black smoke started fuming out and I heard people screaming this was their vehicle that someone was inside of the vehicle, I was talking to someone who said that someone had jumped inside of the car, in the back seat of the honda and intentionally set the vehicle on fire," says Christopher Robinson, a witness and student at Tougaloo College.

The Jackson Fire Department quickly moved in to put out the flames.

The witness says the man who allegedly set the car on fire was seen running from the scene.

We reached out to the fire department's PIO to get more information and we are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.