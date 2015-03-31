Robbery suspect takes own life during police standoff

JPD has confirmed that the armed robbery suspect, who barricaded himself in a Jackson home on Tuesday afternoon, shot himself in the head as SWAT members attempted to go in.The situation occurred at a house in the 5700 block of Orchard View Drive in Northeast Jackson at 4:00 p.m.We're told the suspect, 46-year-old Carl Andre Conway, was wanted for three robberies in the metro area."He had an arrest warrant for one count of armed robbery, and was a suspect in at least two other armed robberies that had happened previous this week," said Chief Lee Vance of Jackson Police.For at least two hours, SWAT members tried to get Conway to come out, but he had already locked himself in a bathroom inside his home."During the dialogue with the hostage negotiator he admitted that he had committed the armed robbery and that he was fearful of going back to jail," Chief Vance explained.Residents were frustrated and fearful to come home from work and not be able to get to their homes.

"You know you move in a neighborhood you think is safe for your family, your kids and to come home and your street is barricaded by police and you can't get to your home it kind of makes you wonder did I move to the right neighborhood," said Eva Roby, who lives in the neighborhood.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene. A gunshot rung out and SWAT members move in to find Conway dead inside his bathtub. Police say he also shot his dog.

"This has never happened in this neighborhood since I've been living here, very quiet neighborhood so for this to happen is total shock," said one neighbor.

Conway was not married and lived at the home by himself.

His neighbors say they noticed odd behavior from him the past few days, but never thought it would end so tragically.

