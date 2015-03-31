Mississippians look back on a year with new religious freedom law

A firestorm of controversy is surrounding the religious freedom bill signed into law in Indiana.

Mississippi passed its own version of a religious freedom bill last year. One year after protests and rallies, businesses that oppose it are making it known.

"We're not here to discriminate against you," says Campbell's Bakery owner Mitchell Moore. "We're here to sell you our product or our services."

It seemed like a simple public statement last year - one that Moore felt was necessary. That's why he started the sticker campaign.

"We thought we would print a hundred stickers," Moore says. "And hopefully within six months to a year, we would've passed them all out. And I think, to date, we've sent out 5,6,7 thousand stickers or something like that, all across the nation."

Indiana is using a similar tactic with "This business serves everyone" stickers.

Mississippi's law limits government action, not private action. It also removed the controversial protections for individual businesses. Indiana's version allows for both.

Governor Phil Bryant maintains the law is a necessary one.

"It's been a year now since we passed our bill," he says. "There hasn't been one complaint that I am aware of. No one has been denied any rights."

Bryant doesn't understand the push back to these state-led laws.

"It is, I think, much to do about nothing except the important part of the bill is we are protecting our public's religious freedoms," says Bryant.

But Mitchell Moore takes issue with that.

"I've never been persecuted because I'm a Christian," says Moore. "I've never been turned away from a store because I'm a Christian."

The sticker campaign was in such high demand that the Human Rights Campaign has taken it over. It's now called, "Equality is our business".

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.