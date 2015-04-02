Dan Jones rejects IHL contract extension

It's no deal for Ole Miss Chancellor Dan Jones and the college board.

Two weeks ago, the board announced it would not renew Jones' contract. It cited financial and management issues at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The board backtracked on the original decision. But it wasn't enough for Jones to stay.

Ole Miss Chancellor Dan Jones' last day will be in September.

Thursday, he gave a better idea of exactly what the negotiations with the college board were like and why he ultimately decided that he would not except their deal.

"I'm satisfied with what I've tried to do," says Jones. "I've given my best effort. And used my best judgment. So, I don't have any major regrets."

The board eventually offered him a 21 month contract with a catch.

"If I committed to retire in June 2017, my performance or effectiveness up to that date would have no impact on whether I could continue to service Chancellor."

There was another sticking point.

"A requirement to apologize," says Jones. "As I told several of the board members, I've apologized a number of times. I'm happy to apologize again. But I think a coerced apology is not of much use to anybody."

A statement from the college board said, in part: "A 2014 audit of UMMC found unauthorized expenditures and contracts, violations of Board policy, and procurement records not readily available to show compliance with state law."

Jones maintains he was satisfied with the changes being made at the medical center and he does not have regrets about the way he led the university.

"Part of my hope in not offering a retirement or resignation was to encourage a public conversation about leadership in our university,"says Jones. "To be sure that our university community was attentive."

Jones shook hands with students, staff and friends who were present for the Thursday press conference.

