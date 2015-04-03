Parents frustrated with status of Common Core in Mississippi

Parent Don Hartness is upset about Common Core."It's frustrating," said Hartness. "It's anger. It's disappointment. I didn't sign on for this."He's been to the rallies, written letters to leaders, and even thought about home-schooling his 9th grade son."There's still things he can't grasp," said Hartness. "That I can't teach him."He wants to see the standards disappear."Let's stop playing," he said. "Let's not wait two or three years to get this right. Let's get it right now."Lawmakers did pass a bill tied to Common Core this session.The bill creates a commission to recommend new standards to the department of education. It also severs the state's ties with current standardized tests.Lt. Governor Tate Reeves thinks it's a step in the right direction."This is the bill that will lead to the end of Common Core," said Reeves.Governor Phil Bryant isn't sure he'll sign the bill."I'm trying to do away with and control the number of commissions and committees," Bryant explained Wednesday. "And so we're going to look at that very closely. I'm not sure the bill does a lot of good."Bottom line, it doesn't completely get rid of the standards that are used in your child's school."It's almost like it's going to take another year or two," said Hartness. "Well, my son, it's going to be too late for him."State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright maintains that Common Core helps put Mississippi students on a level playing field. Who's pulling the strings on those standards is where the controversy sets in.

