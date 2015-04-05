Park conditions in Vicksburg spark concerns

A park in Vicksburg has become an eyesore for visitors and residents are getting impatient about construction there.

Erosion has taken over a good chunk of the park and city leaders are now looking into it.

Alderman Michael Mayfield said residents informed him about the park's condition about two weeks ago.

Parents say their kids can't even enjoy certain aspects of the park and they want to see some results.

One of those parents is Stephanie Adams. She use to visit Vicksburg Riverfront Park often until the unthinkable happened.

“I remember walking in the park and the weeds were so high up a big snake jumped out in front of me," Adams explained. "I felt afraid, I really didn't come back down here for a while.”

She says the conditions at the park have gotten out of hand, especially with the recent erosion.

"Down the road at River walk, their riverfront is always flat and clean. You can see a very clear view of the river and as you can see we have weeds and everything in front of the fences, I mean it's just not a pretty view anymore," Adams said.

"Better upkeep, trash and stuff picked up a little better, it does look really nasty sometimes," said Tiffany Westbrook of Vicksburg.

The ground of the park is eroding away and officials put up barricades for safety reasons.

Right now the cause of the problem is not known.

Sunday is expected to draw large crowds to the park, due to the Easter Egg hunt, and residents are growing impatient due to their children's safety.

"Extremely important, everybody likes to bring their kids to the park and you don't really want to have to make sure they not anywhere near danger zones, anything you know," said Kayla Redman of Vicksburg.

Adams said if something isn't done, it could hurt Vicksburg's future.

"It needs to be kept up, not only for the people who live here, but the ones who visit," Adams said.

Vicksburg city leaders say they are aware of the issues at the park and they are working on it.

We'll keep you updated on its progress.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.