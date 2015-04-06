Mississippi Department of Corrections will have millions less in next budget

The Mississippi Department of Corrections will have millions less to work with for next year.

"I don't think people realize actually what goes on behind those doors and corrections," explains former correctional officer Janet Burks. "Sometimes these inmates are smarter than us. That's all they have is time in their hands."

Burks knows what it's like to be a correctional officer. Now she thinks about a different side of safety - living in a neighborhood near the prison in Pearl.

"We need to keep them exactly where they are because they're there because they have committed a crime," Burks says.

Here's where it gets tough - Commissioner Marshall Fisher says it's difficult to keep officers.

"51 percent turn over," Fisher says about 2014. "We spend money getting people trained. I'm to work and then will lose him cause to get a higher paying jobs."

Fisher says improving the pay and training of correctional officers isn't an optional expense.

"We're going to have some hard choices to make this year," he says. "We're probably going to consider merging or consolidating some of the work centers."

But he says staffing won't get short-changed. That's welcomed news to resident living near the prisons.

"Anything and everything they can do keep them in there," says Justin Storey. "We sure don't need them breaking out."

"It's more of a feeling of feeling safe at home instead of, oh my gosh," adds Janet Burks.

A recent set of shakedowns revealed shanks in several prisons across the state. The commissioners says that's proof that the officers have a dangerous job. He intends to keep doing checks on a regular basis.

