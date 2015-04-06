Ways to get allergy relief this Spring

Pull out the tissues and nasal sprays - it's that time of the year where many of you may be dealing with spring allergies and being in Jackson does not help.

An annual study by The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America named Jackson as the number one Spring Allergy Capital.

More than 45 million Americans deal with seasonal allergies. Kakeshia Black says Spring time usually means a trip to the doctor for her two boys.

The family moved here from Detroit and got a shock from all the pollen.

"Actually our first year here was probably the worst year as far as allergies go," Black says . "Over the counter doesn't really work so usually when it starts to act up we just come in and either they get the allergy shot or they prescribe them some medicine."

Doctors say antihistamines usually do the trick, but if you fall in those more extreme cases, you may want to head to your local doctor.

"Recommended would be the antihistamines like the Allegra, the Claratin, Zyrtec and now you can get the Flonase over the counter without a prescription and it works very well," says Dr. Timothy Quinn, Family Physician.

Every year - allergist rank the most difficult cities to live in with spring allergies. For the past 3 years, Jackson ranked number one on the list.

"We still have a lot of plant life in our city we have a lot of fields, grass, trees and because of that we are going to have a higher pollen count then a lot of the more metropolitan cities," Dr. Quinn explains.

There are also some things you can do right at home.

"If you are outside during the day and you go in, go head and take your clothing off and take a shower and put those clothes away and put on some clothes that don't have the pollen in the clothes so you won't track the pollen all over your house," Dr. Quinn says.

If the over the counter medications or prescriptions doesn't work, Dr. Quinn recommends going to see an allergist for skin testing.

For other tips go to the Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic website.

