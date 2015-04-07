Aging infrastructure prompts Yarber to seek second emergency declaration

Jackson's mayor wants to extend the state of emergency. Tony Yarber signed a seven-day emergency declaration two weeks ago.

Now, he's asking the city council to approve more time.

"We need help right now," says resident Timothy Minniefield.

Minniefield has lived in the city for 15 years. He's one of many residents fed up with the flowing water in his neighborhood.

"It's not a good thing," he says. "It's not a good thing seeing the water running everyday. I noticed one day even the little birds, they've gotten used to it. They go and take a bath."

Minniefield lives across from the Chastain water line. The public works director says the 24 inch water line was scheduled to be replaced but it got worse before they could fix it.

It's just one of many reasons Mayor Yarber is asking for more time from the council on the emergency declaration.

"Extend this declaration for 30 days," says Yarber. "It allows us to research. It allows us to attempt to get more resources into the city."

The city has applied for an emergency loan from the state health department. It may also seek federal dollars from various agencies.

"Most of us even when we're making decisions about emergencies, even in our homes, we take out loans sometimes," Yarber says.

Yarber said the time is now to put a stop to infrastructure problems. Residents like Minniefield agree.

"Start getting it fixed," says Minniefield. "If not, it's going to get worse."

Mayor Yarber plans to meet with FEMA Wednesday and state leaders on Monday. He's hoping they will have more details on exactly what funds might be available for the city.

