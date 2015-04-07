Community leaders react to Instagram video of gun-wielding teens

A video posted on Instagram, reportedly by Jackson juveniles, has community activists on edge.

Some of them even saying the video is a disgrace to the community.

We showed the video to Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance, who says while the images are disturbing, it may not necessarily be illegal because of gun laws in Mississippi.

"We are looking at some of the individuals involved," he tells us. "We may be able to determine that they may be convicted felons and we may be able to bring cases against them, but based on the surface it may or may not be illegal."

The video has gone viral, upsetting a lot of people.

John Knight, Executive Director of Jackson Cares Incorporated says, "Nothing is good and cool about that. Because a gun can easily go off. I lost a friend 20 years ago, 3 days ago from him playing Russian Roulette so I know hands on and face to face what it's like to play with a gun and lose somebody's life."

On Tuesday, Community activists came together at Battlefield Park to talk about the video.

These men spend their lives trying to get youth, like the ones in shown in the video, back on the right track.

Santore Bracey, candidate for Hinds County Tax Collector says, "We have to set an example for them , that's what it takes now. You don't have to get out and rob, steal and kill. Get out and work hard for what you want."

In the state of Mississippi, it is illegal to own a gun under the age of 18. Although these young men don't look of age, there's no way to confirm through social media.

Community leaders say they also challenge the parents of youth to talk to their kids - to know what they are doing at all times and take an active interest in their lives.

They say that way they are not looking for images in the media to determine how they should live.

