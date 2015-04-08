Group makes push to legalize pot in Mississippi

There's a push to make marijuana legal in Mississippi. But supporters need thousands of signatures just to get it on next year's ballot.

Petitions for Proposition 48 are circulating around the state. If it's put to a vote and passes, it would allow for both medical and recreational use.

"I do wish it were legal," says George Hodges.

Marijuana is a saving grace for Hodges.

"This helps me," he says about marijuana. "It's the only thing that I have found in my lifetime that does help."

Hodges has chronic pain from multiple surgeries on his shoulders and knees.

"I only smoke when I'm at home after a hard days work and I'm hurting," Hodges says. "It relaxes me. It takes the pain away and lets me get some sleep."

Hodges steers clear of pain medicines, saying he fears addiction.

"But I do, on the other hand, trust God who gave us that natural medicine," he says.

Supporters of Proposition 48 want marijuana regulated in the same way as alcohol. The ballot initiative would also require the governor to pardon people convicted on non-violent cannabis crimes.

Some say the petition is just smoke and mirrors.

"It's a bad idea all the way around," says Willie Norwood. "It's just a dumb decision. Whoever's trying to make this decision, it's just bad."

Norwood doesn't like the potential consequences.

"We already have crime now just imagine if everybody rolls around high on pot," Norwood says.

Hodges is buying pot no matter what.

"As far as obtaining marijuana I can take you right around the corner and buy all you want," he says while sitting in front of the Capitol."In my situation it's not for getting high."

Organizers say they've collected nearly five thousand signatures. They'll need more than a hundred thousand by the beginning of October to get it on the 2016 ballot.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.