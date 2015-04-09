Controversial Instagram video sparks social media concerns

Exclusive video sent to our newsroom of kids playing with guns on Instagram has 3 On Your Side taking a deeper look into social media etiquette or lack thereof.

The video has gone viral and it has a lot of parents on edge.

We spoke to a number of people about the video, including law enforcement.

"It's suspicious at best, and disturbing beyond that. I certainly agree with that, I've seem images like that and it may not be illegal according to the laws in the state of Mississippi, as it relates to gun possession," says Chief Lee Vance.

One parents asked, “How do these kids end up with guns in their hands, where are their parents?”

There's no way to confirm the ages of these individuals but social media consultants say it doesn't matter because the images alone are putting them in a bad light.

"Nothing on the internet is private, no matter how many private settings you have set, nothing on the internet is private," says social media consultant, David Skato.

Skato says when creating a social media page, keep it basic, professional and honest.

"Anything you post online can follow you forever literally. Even though you delete it from your page, somebody else can copy it and even if nobody else copies it, Facebook, Instagram, they keep a record of all of that," Skato explains.

And parents, make sure you monitor your children's social media sites at all times.

“Make sure you have their passwords, have their usernames and monitor these pages," Skato says.

Bottom line – anything is fair game in the world of the internet.

"Anything and everything you post can always be seen by somebody else so before you post something keep that in the back of your head that this has potential to reach the world," Skato says.

