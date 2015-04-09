Movie momentum continues in Mississippi

Mississippi on the big screen is a more common sight now.

"There's a lot of opportunities," says actor and filmmaker Joshua Powell. "I audition for at least one film per week of the year on average."

Powell is working his way into the movie world with on and off camera roles.

2014 was the busiest year in the Mississippi Film Office history. Even if your name isn't in lights, money for the magnolia state benefits everyone.

"We're probably looking at 50-60 million dollars in spend from the projects last year," says Nina Parikh with the Mississippi Film Office . "And we think that's going to continue based on the number of scripts and inquiries that we're getting for this year."

The office says the incentives package for films shooting in Mississippi creates the right recipe. But there's a missing ingredient.

"Every production wants to put more money on the screen," explains Parikh. "And the way they can do that is if they get the opportunity to send their crew members to their own beds every night. They're not paying for travel and a hotel."

The gap is being filled with workforce training programs like the one at Hinds Community College. It specializes in preparing folks for production jobs.

"We do have a bit of a supply chain problem with that," Powell says. "We're continuing to build more and more but it's always better that more people get interested, see that there is potential for jobs in this industry."

There were 19 film projects in Mississippi last year. A Lifetime movie just wrapped in Jackson. And other movies will use the coast as home-base soon.

