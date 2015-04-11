Crossroads Film Festival Wraps Up Saturday

The Crossroads Film Festival, an annual festival showcasing local independent films, wraps up Saturday.The four day event allows people to view a variety of independent films, web series and speak to local film producers and directors.People packed Malco Grandview Theatres in Madison to see the best local films made in Mississippi."Each year we bring in independent films, a lot of Mississippi film makers get a chance to showcase their work here and it's a good change to network and be apart of the industry, be involved in the industry and learn about the industry," said Thabi Mayo, the festival's workshop and panel coordinator.Film maker, Angela Tucker went to film school at Columbia University in New York City and interned before she got her big break. She created the popular web series, "Black Folk Don't." Reporter, Annette Peagler asked her the inspiration behind this."I was interested in this idea of there being things that black people do and don't so and looking at it with humor so yeah I think that was my entry point and also I knew I could create something that would explore a little bit the history behind different stereotypes that exist," said Angela Tucker, a film maker based out of New Orleans.

Tucker says a lot of film directors and producers are taking the web approach to film because it's a faster way to get your product out there.

"The ability to make something quickly, professionally, and at a low budge that a lot of people would be able to see that's what I think is bringing people to the web," Tucker explained.

The festival ends with a birthday party to celebrate the festival's 16th anniversary at Duling Hall. Entertainment is provided by the Southern Komfort Brass Band.

