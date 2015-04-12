CLAIBORNE CO: Family says man shot by area gang members

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Department is investigating an early morning shooting that has left a man in critical condition.

Family members of that shooting victim said around 6 a.m. Sunday a group of guys came and shot up a white trailer. Our news crew on scene counted at least 37 bullet holes on the trailer. The guys were looking to shoot 22-year-old Dwayne Flowers.

"We just heard something in the trailer, "bloom, bloom, bloom," said Danny Wilson, Flowers cousin. "That was him trying to get out but he was shot so he came out the door and he fell, he told me and my brother, man I've just been shot."

Family members of Flowers said this shooting was gang related. They said members of the South Side Boys Gang have been targeting their family.

"They started back in November shooting up stuff, they shot up my Cadillac Escalade, the shot at my 16 year old son and nobody is doing anything about it," said Theresa Wilson, a concerned resident.

Flowers' cousin, Danny Wilson, said the shooting stems from an incident that happened back in December after his car was shot up. One resident said one of the gang members was shot and this is retaliation.

"They want a body for a body because his first cousin was accused of that shooting," said Geneva Moore, a concerned resident.

Moore's house was targeted last month. She says the men were looking for Flowers who dates her daughter.

"When I opened the door he rushed in, got on the floor and asked me to put the baby on the floor and call the police," said Moore. "I was standing at the door, I felt my leg burning and that's when I realized I had been grazed by a bullet.

Neighbors say they've told the Claiborne County Sheriff's Department about the shootings and who are responsible, but no arrests have been made.

Flowers was airlifted to UMMC. Last check he was in the ICU.

If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to call the Claiborne County Sheriffs Department.