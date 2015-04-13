New trooper class starts field training

There's more boots on the ground for the Mississippi Highway Patrol. But a badge isn't the final step for troopers.

It was less than a month ago that the 61st cadet class graduated. They started riding in patrol cars Saturday.

The final 48 to survive a grueling 22 weeks of training graduated as troopers in March.

"It's definitely a reality check once it sinks in that you're not in the academy anymore and you don't have all your fellow cadets around you," says Lieutenant Johnny Poulos.

Poulos says that's why they don't turn new troopers loose right away.

Even though the 48 have the badge now, they can't ride alone yet. The field training program lasts 12 weeks. New troopers ride with five different training officers during that time.

"We look at it as another phase of the training that you have to accomplish," Poulos explains.

Troopers get a performance review and can't ride alone until the field training is complete. That's important for your safety and the troopers'. As a field training officer, Poulos lets troopers know there's no second chances.

"We create scenarios in the training academy but out on the road when we're actually making traffic stops, this is for real," says Poulos. "And you have to put everything that you've learned from the training academy in place."

If you see blue lights, it could be one of these new troopers. But he or she will have back-up, at least until July.

