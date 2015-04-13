Bond set for armed robbery, kidnapping suspects in Madison

A Madison judge set bond Monday for three suspects accused of holding a man at gunpoint, then kidnapping him before dropping him off at a local subdivision.

WLBT was the only camera in the courtroom during the bond hearing.

It took Madison Police only 48 hours to find and arrest Thomas Scott McRae, 18, of Flora, George Giles, 17, and 21-year-old Ezzard McRae of Yazoo City for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery of an individual and kidnapping last Friday.

Police say the victim was an acquaintance with one of the suspects.

"The victim was familiar with one of the individuals and they kind of devised a scheme to get him into a car and they were supposed to be going out for the evening but once they got him into the car they held him at gunpoint, forced him to the ATM machine," says Madison Assistant Chief Robert Sanders.

However, police say there was no money in the victim's account. Investigators say the victim told Thomas McRae and Giles this, and that's when the two men drove around for 45 minutes holding him at gunpoint, threatening his life.

"I think it just shows that those kind of things can happen anywhere," Kylie Morrison, who lives in Madison, says.

Investigators say the suspects stole the victim's shoes and cell phone then dropped him off at the Cross Creek subdivision.

"We were able through Regions Bank, look at the surveillance footage and develop some leads also, that's what led us to Yazoo City," Sanders explains.

The charge for Ezzard McRae was upgraded to hindering prosecution, after police learned he was allegedly hiding some of the evidence.

Their arrests give some Madison residents a peace of mind.

"I think that could give us a feeling of safety that they are not on the street anymore but it's still scary just really scary," Morrison explained.

Judge Danks gave Ezzard McRae a $250,000 bond and Thomas McRae and George Giles a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

