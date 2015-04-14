New HIV testing law could give peace of mind to sex crime victims

Sex crimes against children leave victims' families waiting for answers. But a new law could help speed up the process of treatment for doctors.

"It's traumatic for our families," said University of Mississippi Medical Center case manager Daphne Sigler. "They're very upset their child has been through a terrible, terrible experience. And so to start trying to heal from that immediately afterwards is everybody's goal for the child."

Current law doesn't require HIV testing until a victim requests it after a conviction. Sigler works with police departments to try and get answers sooner.

"We've historically had a little bit of animosity with the perpetrators being tested," noted Sigler. "Because they could refuse to have the test."

Starting July 1, families won't have to wait. An HIV test will be required after any arrest for a sex crime against a minor. UMMC pediatric professor Dr. Hannah Gay says timing is everything.

"Medicine has progressed so that we can prevent infection in the child," said Gay. "And it's important that we start it very early."

Victims get post-exposure drugs for other STD's in the ER. But they are one time doses. It takes 28 days of a drug regimen for HIV.

"If we can test the perpetrator and he tests negative for HIV, that tells us there's been no exposure," explained Gay. "There's no reason for the child to continue these medicines."

Gay said the 28-day supply usually costs$2,000. But that's not the real savings.

"Peace of mind, you can't really put a cost on that," said Gay.

The law specifies that the HIV test should be done no later than 24 hours after arrest.