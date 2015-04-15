Jackson Police arrest man With JPS employee's stolen car

Jackson Police arrested three men Tuesday accused of running from officers in West Jackson.

Jackson Police Spokesperson, Officer Colendula Green, says investigators arrested one of the suspects, Kadarius Gipson, for driving a carjacked vehicle that was reported stolen over a month ago.

Investigators say Gipson was driving a blue Hyundai that was stolen from Key Elementary in Jackson.

They say he then tossed a gun that was later recovered, then ran from police.

Witnesses say they saw one of the men hiding under a house.

"Broke in through the wooden gate and went up under the house. We have siding under the house and he pulled it down slid up under the house," Charles Deans, a witness explained.

Deans says it was his dog that helped police find one of the suspects.

"All I know is they found somebody up under my moms house, my dog started carrying on real tough and they went up under there and they pulled somebody out," Deans said.

JPS Spokesperson Sherwin Johnson says the vehicle belonged to a JPS employee.

He says his enforcement team is working with JPD on this investigation.

People who live in this neighborhood are happy that the men were caught and arrested.

Officer Green says police arrested the two other men on unrelated misdemeanor charges.

Gipson is charged with possession of a stolen car and possession of cocaine.

