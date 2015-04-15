Packing heat in purses without a permit

A change to Mississippi's gun laws will give you more options for protecting yourself. The governor's signed the bill that will let carry a gun in a purse or briefcase without a concealed carry permit.

Ladies around Jackson had mixed emotions about the change which takes effect July 1.

"It definitely is added security," Sharon Womack described. "You know that you've got something there if you do need to use it."

Womack is a certified firearms instructor.

"I carry either on my person or I do you also carry in my purse," Womack noted.

Womack admits strapping on a holster isn't always the most fashion-forward option. She has a growing number of female clients arming themselves.

"My main objective and the goal of my class is to make sure that if you do carry a firearm, that it is not taken away from you because you don't how to use it," said Womack.

Kristie Matthews has gone through firearms training. But she still doesn't think carrying in her purse is the safest option.

"If you were to need your weapon, just getting it out," explained Matthews. "Personally I have way too much stuff in my purse. And I know for me it would be hard to get to."

Matthews had a warning for other women.

"It's something that sounds good and it sounds like you would feel really safe and secure but it's kind of a false sense of security if you don't know how to use the weapon," warned Matthews.

And remember, even with the new law, you'll have to pay attention to these "no guns allowed" signs on certain buildings.

