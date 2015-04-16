New Mississippi crime lab to open in Pearl

Each year the Mississippi Crime Lab processes more than 200,000 cases, but lately technicians have been operating out of what they call an outdated facility.

This spring a new state of the art crime laboratory will open in Pearl off Highway 475.

There have been a number of cold cases in Jackson or ones that have remained stagnant, but the new crime lab could change that.

"We definitely overdue, I mean the city, basically, we behind and this is just helping getting everything up to par for the state of Mississippi where it's supposed to be right now," said Christopher Moman of Jackson.

The new lab will help people like Hinds County District Attorney Robert Smith, who says he depends on the lab for 90 percent of his cases.

"The new facility will allow them to expedite cases based on state of the art equipment and the facility is three time larger than the current facility," said Smith.

But we've learned there will not be additional employees hired.

The new building does come at a price to local tax payers, but some say it's worth it.

"A lot of evidence would stop being tampered with, stop being loss and a lot families could benefit from this and they won't have to be on hold for long waiting for everything to happen," explained Moman.

The current crime lab has received criticism for the length of time it takes to process evidence. However, funding approved in 2006 allowed for additional staffing and Smith says there isn't a backlog.

Smith says it's a win-win for everyone.

"If there is state of the art equipment that can conduct more sophisticated testing, then of course that might produce more evidence for us," added Smith.

We've reached out to the Department of Public Safety and we're hoping to get an exclusive inside look of the new facility within the next few weeks.

