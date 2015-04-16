Jeb Bush comments on potential 2016 presidential run

Potential presidential candidate Jeb Bush was in Jackson Thursday. Bush joined Governor Phil Bryant for a special needs bill signing.

He was asked about his plans for 2016.

"I'm on a journey to measure support," said Bush. "Other people's processes are not really that relative to me but I'll make up my mind in relatively short order. And I'm excited to be in a position just to consider it."

Bush is now on a trip to New Hampshire. Town halls and other meetings are on the schedule.

"I don't really focus on the process," Bush noted. "I focus on interacting with people to get a sense of where they want the country to go. You go earn it, you know. A campaign, no matter if it's running for governor or running for president or anything else. You've got to go earn it."

Governor Bryant requested Bush attend Thursday's signing. He was Florida's governor when a similar special needs scholarship program was set up.

