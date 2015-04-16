Governor Bryant signs special needs bill

Only 22.5 percent of special needs students graduate from Mississippi high schools. Governor Phil Bryant is hoping the number will improve with more parental choices.

Thursday's bill signing was interrupted by lawmakers' pint-sized inspirations for the Equal Opportunity for Special Needs Children Act.

"We've worked so hard on this for two years and there's a reason for it," said mom Katie Accusation.

Katie Accusation's son is dyslexic.

"The school system, right now it's not doing anything for dyslexia that's helping him," she noted.

Mom Jasmine McKee has two boys with autism.

"I knew that somehow, someway we'd get it fixed," McKee explained. "I knew we would get them educated."

The first year will be a pilot program. Five hundred families will receive 65-hundred dollars in scholarship money. It can be used for private school tuition or outside therapy.

Governor Bryant invited former Florida Governor Jeb Bush to the signing. A similar scholarship program was established while he was in office.

"It's a historic day when you kind of break the monopoly a little bit to make it more empowering for families to really struggling with children that are gifted but have different challenges," said Bush.

Critics of the act argue it takes money away from the already cash-strapped public schools. Bryant disagreed.

"I would hate to know that I was so jealous of money that I was trying to keep it away from these special needs children," said Bryant. "This should be our top priority."

