Dr. Glenn Boyce named new IHL Commissioner

The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning has named Dr. Glenn Boyce the new Commissioner. He has been serving as the Associate Commissioner for Academic Affairs with the IHL since July.

Dr. Boyce is the former President of Holmes Community College. Under his leadership, which began in 2005, Holmes reached the highest enrollment in school history and was recognized nationally as one of the country's highest achieving community colleges.

Jim Borsig, former IHL Incoming Commissioner, decided last week to stay on as President of Mississippi University for Women and the IHL board moved on with finding a new commissioner.

"My time and career is best spent serving as a university president," said Borsig. "My decision was unrelated to the controversy. I've made that clear."

Boyce will assume his new role as Commissioner immediately. He recognizes that there's heightened scrutiny on the IHL because of the decision not to renew Ole Miss Chancellor Dan Jones' contract. The board is now tasked with searching for his replacement.

"There's no question," Boyce noted. "That's right at the top of my list of priorities, without question."

He's hoping a different approach will help restore faith.

"We're going to look out to the constituencies," Boyce described. "And I can tell you it's going to be as open and transparent a process, as perhaps, we have ever run. And we will be looking for our constituencies to really help guide this process."

Boyce noted that he thinks the current structure of the board is effective.

"Truly at the end of the day regardless regardless of what model you're operating under, it is the people who sit in those chairs who make those decisions that make great boards," Boyce added.

