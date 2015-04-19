People turned away from "Bring It" performance in Canton

A nationally known dance team with local ties made a stop in Canton Saturday.

You've seen the hip hop dance group, "Dancing Dolls" on the popular Lifetime show "Bring It," and Saturday some saw them live, but others were turned away.

They were denied entrance due to the auditorium being overcrowded.

We found people who traveled from Memphis, TN and Atlanta, GA to see the group, but unfortunately they didn't get the chance.

"I'm frustrated because I have young children with me and why was there not an opportunity to use the cafeteria as an overflow place for us to at least view the competition on some type of syndication on a flat screen TV," said Teresa Franklin, a parent who drove from Memphis, TN.

"We listen to what the fire marshall tells us when we reach capacity he tells us do shut it down it's fortunate that we had so many people to come and see Canton High School it's unfortunate that a whole bunch of people more people we can actually sit, actually came," said Ike Haynes, Superintendent of Canton Public Schools.

"I think if they did tickets, because tickets would have kept up with the count they would have not had so many people standing out here but again poor preparation leads to poor performance," said Gwendolyn Williams of Atlanta, GA.

Haynes did apologize to those parents for not being able to get inside to enjoy the event.

Money raised from this event will go to the Canton High School Athletic Fund.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.