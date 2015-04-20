Mother checks sons into hospital due to complications from spice

The number of spice cases have climbed in Mississippi over the last few weeks and WLBT spoke exclusively to a mother whose sons were checked into a hospital after complications with the drug.

“I thought they were going to die," says Karen Ainsworth, mother of two.

Ainsworth says she got the scare of her life when her two sons came home after using spice two weeks ago and started acting, what she calls, 'weird'.

"When they were high they were like zombies, I mean they just walked around, they didn't talk. They would eat, sleep and smoke and then that'd be it," Ainsworth explains.

Ainsworth says a few days later she knew something was wrong.

"On the fifth day when I woke up and he had been through the house and he was slowly, mentally shutting down," Ainsworth says.

So she took action and checked both of them into the hospital.

"I seen them at Southwest, give him 6 or 7 shots to try to calm him down, to try to make him relax so they can run the iv's and didn't none of them work they ended up with him up in the ICU," she explains.

Her sons' cases are among 269 reports of spice-related emergency room visits in the state of Mississippi. Our cameras were on scenes of a number of busts lately, including one at a convenience store on Northside Drive and Bailey.

Spice is illegal in Mississippi and most states.

Doctors have seen patients using it as young as 14, and others over 50.

"It hits your kidneys as it's trying to come out of your body that's what the doctors had told me up there," Ainsworth says.

Officials at UMMC have released information about the outbreak earlier this month and Ainsworth says that information is thoroughly needed because it may save someone's life.

"I think mojo will kill you, if you keep smoking it it's going to kill you," she explains.

For more information on Spice, contact the state health department.

