BP oil spill had impact inland

It's been five years since the largest offshore oil spill in U.S. history devastated the Gulf Coast region.The impacts eventually stretched to every corner of the state. Money was going down the drain for many businesses.

"I was getting all my seafood out of the Gulf," explained Que Sera Sera owner Boo Noble.

Even without beach-front property, Jackson restaurant owner Boo Noble still got questions about the safety of the seafood after the spill.

"They would call and say where do you get your seafood?" Noble said. "People would ask that. It was a disruption in business absolutely."

He had to look to other states for his seafood for awhile. Ultimately, it meant money lost.

"Our drop in business was probably 10-12% something like that," noted Noble. "They had a deal that said if you had 15 percent, you can file a claim."

Jackson attorney John Reeves says wide range of businesses did qualify for business economic loss claims.

"They paid out a lot of money to a lot of people," Reeves explained.

And many of those didn't have a zip code anywhere near the coast.

"The BP oil settlement affected the whole state, not just the Gulf Coast area but as far north as you can go," Reeves said. "Southaven, there have been claims filed from up there."

Those businesses had to send in extensive paper work and tax returns to prove the losses.

"A little more difficult to get money the farther away you are, according to the settlement terms," Reeves described. "But still claims have been filed all over the state."

Some other attorneys said it's been like fighting tooth and nail to get BP to pay up on business loss claims.

